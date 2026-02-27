Crispin Glover sued: ‘Back to the Future’ star breaks silence on battery allegations; ‘the reality is…’

A lawsuit has been filed against ‘Back To The Future’ star Crispin Glover, with a woman, identified as ‘Jane Doe,' accusing him of manipulation and assault. Glover, through his representative, has denied the claims. Back to the Future’ star says he was the victim after woman accuses him of assault. (Instagram/@crispinhellionglover)

According to The TMZ, a representative for Crispin Glover said that "Mr. Glover denies these baseless allegations in the strongest possible terms."

The rep claims ... "The reality is that on March 2, 2024, Mr. Glover was the victim of an unprovoked felony assault by Jane Doe at his Los Angeles residence. Mr. Glover called LAPD, which came to the scene, investigated, and arrested Jane Doe. These facts are documented by law enforcement records and by the restraining order filed by Mr. Glover against Jane Doe at that time."

The statement ends with ... "Mr. Glover intends to vigorously defend himself and pursue all available relief. He is confident the judicial process will expose this lawsuit as a meritless fabrication."

Her side of the Story As per the TMZ reports, according to the lawsuit, the woman claims Crispin Glover convinced her to move from the United Kingdom to Los Angeles by promising her a new life and career in Hollywood. She alleges that after she arrived, he became controlling and violent on her.

She says they first connected on social media in 2015. Over the next several years, she claims he kept asking her to move to Los Angeles. When they finally met in person in 2023 in Dresden, Germany, she alleges he showed her Nazi memorabilia from his collection.

She says she stayed in touch because he told her he could help her find work in Hollywood. In early 2024, she claims he invited her to live at his Silver Lake home and work as his assistant.

The woman alleges he persuaded her to stop paying rent in Europe and sell all her belongings before moving. After she arrived in Los Angeles, she claims that he expected her to be his live-in girlfriend and work for him without getting paid.

She says she had no family or friends in Los Angeles and she was totally dependent on him. According to the lawsuit, she claims he tracked her movements and tried to control where she went and who she spoke to.

The lawsuit also focuses on an incident on March 2, 2024. She claims she told him she was leaving the house to visit a mosque. She says he warned her that if she left, she would be locked out. When she came back, she says she could not get inside and was told to find somewhere else to live.

She claims her belongings and cats were still inside. When she tried to go back in to get them, she alleges he attacked her, grabbing her neck and choking her in a headlock, leaving a visible wound and scar. She also claims that Glover called the police and falsely reported that she was an unlawful intruder.

The woman alleges he later filed a restraining order against her and that the legal issues damaged her career and reputation. She claims he kept contacting her and tried to start a sexual relationship. She says she is now homeless and emotionally affected by what she describes as a traumatic experience.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that officers went to Glover’s Silver Lake home on March 2, 2024, after receiving a report of an assault. However, no one was arrested. According to those sources, Glover told police that a man and a woman had assaulted him.

The woman is now represented by attorney Dev Das of the Geragos & Geragos law firm.