Crossroads Church: Shooting reports inside church spark fears; first details from Madison Road, Cincinnati

Eric Deters, who ran for Kentucky Governor on a Republican Party ticket, shared the news of the shooting. “Shooting inside Crossroads Church in Madison Rd in Cincy,” he wrote . The same news was shared from his podcast page.

A Georgetown, Ohio resident also posted “Shooting inside Crossroads Church in Madison Rd in Cincy.” Another unverified page on Facebook posted the same “Crossroads Church Shooting: Two Died, Gunfire at Crossroads Church Oakley in Cincinnati, OH.”

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However, there is no official confirmation of a shooting at the Crossroads church. The Cincinnati Police Department are yet to comment on the matter.

Crossroads Church: Reactions to possible shooting reports Several people reacted to reports of a possible shooting at the Crossroads Church in Cincinnati. “I did read where a couple of people were stopped trying to bring guns into an Oakley theater but no shooting,” one person remarked.

Another noted “Awful and very sad.” Yet another person remarked “It was cinemark theater but don’t think any shots were fired.” A person also shared that they stopped going to Crossroads Church after a while. “I stopped going to crossroads as soon as they started preaching about race..that crossed the line in my book.”

Another person remarked “We were just walking past there a half an hour ago.”

What happened at Cinemark? While the reports of the shooting at Crossroads Church remain unconfirmed, the incident at Cinemark Theatre, which is nearby did take place. As per KOMO News, a local outlet, the Cincinnati Police are now trying to identify some people who they said tried to bring rifles into a movie hall. As per cops, several such armed individuals tried to enter Cinemark on May 3. Cops are trying to identify the people from surveillance photos, the report added.

The theatre is about a mile away from the church, which led many to believe that perhaps the incident at the theatre was being mentioned as a possible shooting at the church on unverified social media pages.

Crossroads Church reportedly beefed security last year Last year, churches in the Greater Cincinnati area reportedly beefed up security amid a spate of violence in public places. Among these was the Crossroads Church. Erin Caproni, the spokesperson told WLWT “For Crossroads, safety has always been a really big priority and something we thought about from the beginning.”

As per the publication, the Crossroads Church makes use of state-of-the-art technology, which includes cross-coverage cameras to eliminate blind spots, constant monitoring and uniformed police officers on duty during services.

Caproni further said “We have iterated things over time and the way we do things over time. We're always trying to be proactive, not reactive to whatever's happening in the world.”