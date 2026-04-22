‘Cyberstalking drove him to this’: David Wilcock suicide rumors take new turn, 'death threats’ allegations emerge

Shocking claims have emerged amid rumors about paranormal writer and streamer David Wilcock’s death. Individuals online have claimed that the UFO expert allegedly killed himself due to “cyberstalking, online attacks, death threats.” Corey Good, an extraterrestrial theorist, writer, producer, director and self-proclaimed whistleblower, who referred to Wilcock as “a good friend,” reported his death on X.

David Wilcock suicide rumors take new turn, 'death threats’ claims emerge(David Wilcock | Divine Cosmos (OFFICIAL)/YouTube)

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“We are SHOCKED and HORRIFIED! We will meet with the Boulder Police to provide any information we can. The last time I spoke with him, he couldn't stop talking about the cyber-stalkers and how they destroyed his life. I will release a video statement soon,” Goode wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} In another post, Goode called for “justice” for Wilcock, adding that cyberstalking “drove him to this.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another post, Goode called for “justice” for Wilcock, adding that cyberstalking “drove him to this.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Vicky Verma, Editor & main writer at HowAndWhys.com, whose X bio says he is “deep into UFOs/UAPs, ancient mysteries, simulation theory & consciousness,” wrote, “In my heart, I still don’t want to believe it. David was always so energetic and positive about life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vicky Verma, Editor & main writer at HowAndWhys.com, whose X bio says he is “deep into UFOs/UAPs, ancient mysteries, simulation theory & consciousness,” wrote, “In my heart, I still don’t want to believe it. David was always so energetic and positive about life.” {{/usCountry}}

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Verma added, “He had been going through so much, including the Gaia-related legal issues and cyberstalking, online attacks, death threats, and coordinated harassment from critics. Always report any kind of online attacks, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking. These are serious issues, especially for creators on social media who share personal beliefs and opinions. Additionally, there are many unresolved issues in David's case that need to be addressed and investigated. We’ve lost another great soul.”

What we know about the Boulder incident

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The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a call at around 10:44 AM on Monday, April 20, about an unspecified issue. Dispatchers believed that the caller may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

When deputies arrived at the scene after 11 am, they found a man outside a residence holding a weapon. The man reportedly used the weapon on himself minutes after deputies’ arrival. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read More | ‘I plan on living’: David Wilcock's old post saying he's ‘not suicidal’ resurfaces amid death rumors

Authorities have not revealed the identity of the deceased.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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