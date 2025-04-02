Upset with upside-down flags protesting Trump's policies, dad & 2 boys scale cliff to hang US flag in Zion National Park

A man and his two sons scaled Moonlight Buttress in Zion National Park in southwest Utah to hang an American flag last Wednesday, March 26, St. George News reported. Joe Evermore has four boys: Sam Adventure, 10; Sylvan Lightyear, 8; Joey Danger, 5; and Blaise, 3 months old. He said Sylvan and Sam climbed with him and they spent two nights on the cliffside. Joe Evermore, along with his kids Sam Adventure, 10, and Sylvan Lightyear, 8, scaled Moonlight Buttress in Zion National Park (Joe Evermore/Facebook)

According to Evermore, he decided to display the flag in response to upside-down flags that were placed in parks to protest the Trump administration reducing the federal workforce. "I just want my kids to love America and to contribute," Evermore said. "And there's some history of climbers bringing flags. That's something that has always been there. Like when people summit mountains — they bring flags."

‘I thought someone needs to represent America’

Evermore explained that he was “bothered” by the upside-down flags. "I thought someone needs to represent America and the beautiful flag that we have and the beautiful country that we have," Evermore said. "I'm also bringing my kids into it. I want them to have that conversation with me about what the flag represents and what America represents."

Evermore said he had various discussions with his boys, including about what makes the US unique, caring about public lands and national park advocacy. The father stressed that America has the "best parks in the world.”

"I've been to a lot of other places, and America has really well-preserved great parks," he said. "We have amazing places and everybody understands 'Leave No Trace.'"

Evermore went on to praise the public for thinking about contributing to public lands by volunteering or donating to nonprofits like the Zion Forever Project. "You know, when it's yours, you feel a sense of responsibility for it, and you want to care for it," he said.

Evermore took to Facebook to share details about their journey in various posts.

In one post, Evermore wrote of his son, “Sam loves getting up on stuff. And he’s becoming a master at placing protection. His secret is the Adventure Pants that he’s always sporting.”

Evermore also opened up about their camping experience in one post. He wrote, “Camping is what makes big walling fun for kids. It helps them overcome all the misery and hardship involved with the sport. We camped at the Rocker Blocker on Moonlight Buttress. There is zero light pollution in the valley and so the stars and night sky are incredibly brilliant.”

Evermore appreciated the fact that people can speak their minds, practice their faith and make their own choices in life in America. "That kind of freedom is extremely rare in human history," he said. "My kids can dream big here. Whether they want to be an astronaut, a teacher, a doctor or a mountaineer, they have the opportunity to contribute to the world within their own design. These are the things that we should never take for granted."

Sylvan said what he likes is the fact that he can say "everything I want" in the US. "The other thing I like about America is that I can go to space and I can be a rock star," he added.