Dallas weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Irving and Highland Park; ground stop issued at DFW Airport
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for northwestern Dallas County, Texas. Ground stop is in effect at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport due to the weather
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northwestern Dallas County in Texas on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The storm is expected to impact the following areas:
Dallas
Irving
University Park
Highland Park
Dallas Love Field Airport
Additional areas likely to be affected include:
Joe Pool Lake
Mountain Creek Lake
Buckingham
White Rock Lake
Grapevine Lake
Ground stop at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
Due to the severe weather, a ground stop has been issued at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), resulting in flight delays across multiple airlines.
Special Weather Statement
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Special Weather Statement for Dallas, Tarrant, Johnson, Ellis, Kaufman, and Rockwall counties.
“As of 1:55 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms stretching from near Sachse to Lake Pat Cleburne, moving southeast at 20 mph,” NWS said.
Areas expected to be affected:
Around 2:00 PM CDT:
Dallas
Garland
Grand Prairie
Mesquite
Mansfield
Rowlett
Desoto
Cedar Hill
Duncanville
Rockwall
Around 2:05 PM CDT:
Balch Springs
Hutchins
Heath
Fate
Mobile City
Around 2:10 PM CDT:
Red Oak
Grandview
Oak Leaf
Around 2:15 PM CDT:
Wilmer
Other locations:
Rio Vista
Parker
Lake Ray Hubbard
Joe Pool Lake
Griffith
Sand Branch
Mountain Creek Lake
Sand Flat
Egan
Lillian
Roadways affected:
I-35W: Between mile markers 15 and 38
I-35E: Between mile markers 401 and 434
I-20: Between mile markers 446 and 487
I-30: Between mile markers 32 and 77
I-45: Between mile markers 268 and 284