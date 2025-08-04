Dallas weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Irving and Highland Park; ground stop issued at DFW Airport

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for northwestern Dallas County in Texas on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for northwestern Dallas County, Texas.(UnSplash)

The storm is expected to impact the following areas:

Dallas

Irving

University Park

Highland Park

Dallas Love Field Airport

Additional areas likely to be affected include:

Joe Pool Lake

Mountain Creek Lake

Buckingham

White Rock Lake

Grapevine Lake

Ground stop at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Due to the severe weather, a ground stop has been issued at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW), resulting in flight delays across multiple airlines.

Also Read: Dallas, Texas: Viral video of squid-shaped ‘UFO’ sparks debate, ‘The government is…’

Special Weather Statement

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Special Weather Statement for Dallas, Tarrant, Johnson, Ellis, Kaufman, and Rockwall counties.

“As of 1:55 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of strong thunderstorms stretching from near Sachse to Lake Pat Cleburne, moving southeast at 20 mph,” NWS said.

Areas expected to be affected:

Around 2:00 PM CDT:

Dallas

Garland

Grand Prairie

Mesquite

Mansfield

Rowlett

Desoto

Cedar Hill

Duncanville

Rockwall

Around 2:05 PM CDT:

Balch Springs

Hutchins

Heath

Fate

Mobile City

Around 2:10 PM CDT:

Red Oak

Grandview

Oak Leaf

Around 2:15 PM CDT:

Wilmer

Other locations:

Rio Vista

Parker

Lake Ray Hubbard

Joe Pool Lake

Griffith

Sand Branch

Mountain Creek Lake

Sand Flat

Egan

Lillian

Also Read: At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen, dozens missing

Roadways affected:

I-35W: Between mile markers 15 and 38

I-35E: Between mile markers 401 and 434

I-20: Between mile markers 446 and 487

I-30: Between mile markers 32 and 77

I-45: Between mile markers 268 and 284