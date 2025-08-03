Search
Aug 03, 2025
At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen coast, medics say

Reuters |
Updated on: Aug 03, 2025 11:08 pm IST

At least 54 migrants died when a boat sank off Yemen's coast due to bad weather on Sunday, medics told Reuters.

Fishermen sit in boats near the Red Sea shore in the Khokha district on the southern edge of the Yemen's western Red Sea city of Hodeida on May 16, 2025.(Image for representation/AFP)
Fishermen sit in boats near the Red Sea shore in the Khokha district on the southern edge of the Yemen's western Red Sea city of Hodeida on May 16, 2025.(Image for representation/AFP)

