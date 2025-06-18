David Hekili Kenui Bell cause of death: New details emerge about Disney star's passing

David Hekili Kenui Bell, actor who recently made his big screen debut in Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch, has mysteriously died at the age of 46. Bell passed away on 12 June at 2:26 PM in Hawaii, just weeks after celebrating his role in the long-awaited film. David Hekili Kenui Bell, a talented actor from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, has died at 46. (IMDB)

‘No foul play is suspected’ in Disney star's death

“We have launched a coroner's inquest investigation (as is standard practice) and an autopsy is being scheduled to determine the exact cause of death,” a police spokesperson told TMZ. “The investigation is ongoing at this time. No foul play is suspected.”

Bell’s sister, Jalene Kanani Bell, announced his passing on Facebook, posting, “It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H. K. Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father.”

His representative, Lashauna Downie, told Daily Mail in a statement, “I am learning like you through social media. This is heartbreaking & sad. He was one of my best talent & embodied the true meaning of aloha … a gentle giant.”

“David brought light, kindness, and a beautiful spirit to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be profoundly missed by everyone whose lives he touched.”

“We extend our deepest sympathies to his ʻohana during this incredibly difficult time and are honouring their privacy as they grieve,” she said, and added, “Rest in love, dear David. Your legacy and aloha spirit will live on in the hearts of all of us. A hui hou — until we meet again.”

Bell’s warmth extended beyond his family. Young Lilo & Stitch star Maia Kealoha and her mother Brittney posted, “Eh Uncle David, save some shave ice for me too k?! ... David was that to Maia, he was just like one of her uncles and treated her like his own ohana.”

Before Lilo & Stitch, Bell had small roles in Magnum P.I. and Hawaii Five-O. He was also slated to appear in The Wrecking Crew, now in post-production.

On 30 May, Bell shared his final Instagram post, a celebration of a marketing campaign he starred in for Kona Brewing, winning top honours. “2025 Pele Awards Overall Winner! #KonaBrewingHawaii #NMG #NellaMediaGroup,” he wrote proudly.