David Wilcock's ‘best friend’ stunned over UFO expert's suicide claims, makes massive revelation: ‘He was misunderstood’

David Wilcock has passed away at 53 outside his home in Nederland, Colorado, as per TMZ report. The passing of the UFO expert, filmmaker, and YouTuber has left the entire online community in disbelief as reports suggest that he died from self-inflicted injuries. A close friend of David Wilcock reveals he was in good spirits before his death, reflecting on their deep friendship and shared adventures. (rochelle.von.k/Instagram)

There is speculation among the public regarding whether David's demise was a result of his mental health struggles or if other factors were at play, particularly given his assertions about the deaths of several scientists.

In the midst of this, a friend who maintained contact with him until April 19, 2026, disclosed that David had been misinterpreted and was actually in good spirits.

Also Read: David Wilcock's chilling message to viewers two days before death reports, ‘it’s a little bit scary…’

David Wilcock's closest pal composed deeply moving message for him Following the unexpected passing of David Wilcock, his closest friend, who had been in communication with him until Sunday, wrote a deeply moving message for him. She disclosed that they had been in touch, and despite the ongoing stresses in his life, he remained in good spirits and was making future plans.

She mentioned that David was her closest friend and the sole reason she moved to the US. He assisted in establishing her very first mini chocolate factory in Malibu and was always eager to serve as her chocolate taster. A portion of her message reads as follows: "David @david_wilcock and I were in communication all week until this Sunday and despite his constant life stresses he was in good spirits and excited about the future. He died on my brothers birthday (in Australia)… and was my best friend. (I can’t believe this has happened again within the same year!!) He was the biggest reason I was able to relocate to the US. He built my first ever mini chocolate factory in Malibu and was my dish washer and chocolate taster."

David's closest companion further said that he was misinterpreted. They had shared numerous adventures globally and cohabited for an extended period. She mentioned that after their conversation over the phone on Sunday, she attempted to reach him again to dispel the rumors concerning his demise, but the call rang unanswered for the first time.

“He was misunderstood and yet the kindest friend, we had so many adventures around the world, and then lived together for a big chunk of time… there’s so much I could say right now, but I really just wanted to share his laughter as a final goodbye. I can’t believe this is real, pinch me, we were just on the phone Sunday and today when I called him to clear up more crazy rumors and make sure he’s ok, his phone rang out for the first time ever,” she added.