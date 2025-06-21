Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Daytona Beach mass shooting reports: Shots fired near South Turn Restaurant, witnesses say

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 21, 2025 09:53 AM IST

Witnesses are claiming that a mass shooting took place near the South Turn Lounge & Restaurant, Daytona Beach, Florida. 

Witnesses are claiming that a mass shooting took place Friday near the South Turn Lounge & Restaurant, Daytona Beach, Florida. The restaurant is located near the intersection of Beville Road and Nova Road. According to multiple unconfirmed reports, the incident occurred in the parking lot shared with a nearby Papa John's restaurant.

Witnesses are claiming that a shooting took place near the South Turn Lounge & Restaurant, Daytona Beach.(UnSplash)
Witnesses are claiming that a shooting took place near the South Turn Lounge & Restaurant, Daytona Beach.(UnSplash)

At least three people were reportedly shot, with some witnesses stating the suspect was a man driving a white pickup truck who fled the scene immediately after the shooting. All reports remain unverified, and law enforcement has not yet released an official statement regarding the incident.

One Facebook user wrote, “My son was just driving by there said they have it all blocked off. He couldn’t even get around. He had to detour like crazy.”

Another reported, “Daytona has 3 people shot in the Papa John’s parking lot at Beville and Nova. All shot in lower extremities. A guy in white pick up truck shot then fled down Beville.”

A third person reported, “Crazy. 2 guys came in here to DH, from there, scared for their lives.”

Another witness wrote, “Please keep the people in Daytona Beach, Florida in your prayers. Three people have been reported shot and injured in a mass shooting incident. Police still searching for the suspect right now.”

Photos circulating on social media show a significant police presence in the area.

The incident comes just days after a Texas man was taken into custody for allegedly firing multiple rounds at another vehicle on Interstate 4 near Daytona Beach. The suspect, 37-year-old Zachary Miller of Kyle, Texas, reportedly admitted to shooting at the victim's car in what he described as a “road-rage” incident. Miller was charged with several offenses, including discharging a firearm from a vehicle and attempted felony murder with a firearm. As of Thursday, he remained in custody at the Volusia County Jail.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
