DCH shooting: 1 shot dead at Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa; first details as scary videos emerge

One person was declared dead after a shooting at DCH Regional Medical Center at 809 University Boulevard East at Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A suspect was said to be in custody after the shooting. A shooting was reported at the DCH Regional Medical Center in Alabama on Tuesday. (DCH Health System)

Tuscaloosa Police Department issued a statement saying “A suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot at DCH Regional Medical Center. There is no danger to the public at the time. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances and will release information as the investigation continues.”

Several local outlets reported on the incident that went down Tuesday. Currently, the events that led to the shooting are not known.

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One person shared a map of where the shooting took place and wrote “We are getting reports of a female shooting victim death at DCH. A suspect is in Custody. No further details at this time. The VCU and the TPD are on the scene. Cap Ray.”