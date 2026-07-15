‘Debt of gratitude’: JD Vance offers support to Nick Shirley as influencer addresses ‘death threats, false smears’

JD Vance has praised and offered support to influencer and independent journalist Nick Shirley, saying the administration “owes a debt of gratitude” to him for exposing fraud in the country. This comes after Shirley slammed the mainstream media for “investigating” him instead of the fraud he exposed.

JD Vance offers support to Nick Shirley as influencer addresses ‘death threats, false smears’ (Photo by Mark Schiefelbein / POOL / AFP, Photographer: Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg)

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“Remember when instead of investigating the fraud the mainstream media decided to investigate the person who exposed the fraud? Why? Because they were complicit in the cover up,” Shirley wrote on X.

He added, “I was right, they were wrong. I work for you, they work against you. The media is full of learers,” he added.

In a follow-up post, Shirley wrote, “When I exposed the fraud not only did I expose the fraudsters I also exposed the politicians and the media who worked for years to cover up the fraud. They labeled my work as “white supremacy”, “racist”, “fascist” would refer to me as anything but a journalist. They would say “influencer” “maga influencer” “conservative journalist” to try and discredit my name and create a false political narrative.”

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“ In return I received death threats, false smears on my name and now have to travel with security to do my job and have to spend tens of thousands of dollars each month just to stay safe,” he added. “I rely on my followers to continue and have now built one of the largest platforms for the truth to be seen. Thank you”.

Reposting this, Vance wrote, “Our administration owes a debt of gratitude to Nick Shirley for exposing one of the most egregious cases of fraud this country has ever seen. If the media was worth their salt, they would take notes from Nick and other citizen journalists who care about investigating stories that affect the American people instead of trying to silence them.”

Fraud exposed by Nick Shirley

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In a series of social media posts last year, Shirley shared videos to draw attention to many prominent figures on the right, prompting conversations around fraud and government oversight in public assistance programs.

Shirley claimed that corruption is rampant in Minnesota, specifically exposing a Somali-run daycare fraud. He sought accountability from public representatives and leaders.

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Amid the Minnesota fraud row highlighted by Shirley, Tim Walz dropped his re-election campaign. Walz made the decision to drop out of the race despite being the clear frontrunner and winning a second term in 2022 by eight points, the New York Post previously reported.

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Shirley has since often spoken out about getting hate and even death threats. In April, he alleged that it was getting increasingly dangerous for him to stay at hotels due to constant doxxing and killing plots.