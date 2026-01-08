Nick Shirley weighs in on Renee Nicole Good's ‘horrific’ death in Minneapolis, ‘Tragic how people are siding with…’

“It’s horrific that a lady was killed today and it shouldn’t have happened, she shouldn’t have threatened and put law enforcement in that unnecessary position,” he added. “Absolutely tragic how people are siding with fraudsters, illegals and crazy ideologies vs law enforcement enforcing laws. Common sense issues should not create more division. Praying for everyone involved”.

“This is a crazy idea: Follow the law and respect law enforcement and nothing will happen to you. If you threaten them, they are duty bound to protect themselves and others," Shirley wrote on X.

Content creator and independent journalist Nick Shirley has weighed in on the shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, calling it “horrific” but also saying the woman “shouldn’t have threatened” law enforcement. An ICE agent fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis after she allegedly struck the agent with her vehicle.

Shirley recently emerged as a popular face in Minnesota after his videos appearing to expose a massive fraud involving taxpayer dollars in the state’s daycare system went viral. Shortly after Shirley’s investigation, Governor Tim Walz dropped his 2026 re-election campaign.

Read More | Minneapolis ICE shooting: Trump claims Renee Nicole Good ‘viciously ran over’ officer, blames ‘radical left’

Donald Trump, DHS defend shooting Both the Department of Homeland Security and President Donald Trump said that Good was shot and killed in self-defense when she sped her car towards the ICE agent. Democrats, however, have condemned the shooting, with Nancy Pelosi calling the incident “a betrayal of American values” and Karen Bass calling it “the senseless killing of an innocent and unarmed wife and mother”.

Read More | Renee Nicole Good death: Protester burns American flag on Minneapolis street after ICE shooting | Video

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed Good was “stalking and impeding” federal law enforcement all day, adding that she went on to “weaponize her vehicle” against ICE agents. “The ICE officer, fearing for his life, and the other officers around him… fired defensive shots. He used his training to save his own life and that of his colleagues,” Noem said at a press conference held Wednesday evening, January 7.

Trump said on social media that Good “viciously ran over the ICE Officer,” adding that “the woman driving the car was very disorderly.” He stated that the ICE agent “seems to have shot her in self defense.”