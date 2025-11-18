Dick Cheney funeral: Who is attending from the Trump administration and former presidents

The funeral of former Vice President Dick Cheney will host a list of dignitaries at the Washington National Cathedral on November 20. File photo of former Vice President Dick Cheney(AP)

Former President George W. Bush and other officials are set to speak at his funeral to raise a final toast to his legacy in the US political landscape.

Cheney was George W. Bush's vice president from 2001 to 2009. He is regarded as one of the most influential and contentious politicians to have held the position, largely because of his oversight in the 2003 invasion of Iraq and his opinions on presidential authority.

Cheney, 84, died from complications of pneumonia and cardiovascular disease.

Who will speak at Cheney's funeral?

Along with Bush, there is a list of officials who are confirmed to speak at the funeral. Liz Cheney, Dick's daughter and his former press secretary, is also going to be speaking at the funeral.

Bush, after Cheney's death, had paid tribute to him by describing him as “a calm and steady presence in the White House amid great national challenges.”

Close colleagues of Cheney and Bush-era officials, like Pete Williams, former assistant secretary of defense for public affairs and former NBC News correspondent, is also confirmed to be one of the speakers, according to USA TODAY.

Other notable speakers include The Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, dean of Washington National Cathedral, and Dr Jonathan Reiner, professor of medicine and surgery, George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences.

Trump Administration and other former presidents have not responded

While we have a confirmed list of the President and officials attending the funeral Trump administration, however, has not responded to USA Today regarding President Donald Trump's attendance as of November 17.

Following the uprising on January 6, 2021, Cheney turned against President Donald Trump and claimed to have supported former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, as previously reported by USA TODAY.

Other former presidents like Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and Joe Biden have not confirmed their presence at the funeral either, according to USA TODAY.