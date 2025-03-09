Did a 'disgruntled' employee crash into Inglewood CarMax in retaliation? What we know

A driver crashed into a CarMax in Inglewood, California, on Saturday afternoon, leaving at least eight people injured. The incident occurred at the CarMax located on the 8600 block of South La Cienega Boulevard shortly after 2 p.m. Of the injured, two were in critical condition, while the other six were treated at the scene for minor injuries. There was no major structural damage to the building. The cause of the crash remains unclear. Videos from the scene show the vehicle repeatedly ramming into the building and colliding with several objects inside. A man crashed into a CarMax in Inglewood, California, on Saturday.(Representational image/ Getty Images/ iStockphoto)

Is the suspect a “disgruntled” CarMax employee?

According to 2 Urban Girls, the driver, a white male, is believed to be a “disgruntled” CarMax employee who was involved in an altercation with a co-worker before crashing his car into the store in retaliation.

However, CarMax issued a statement clarifying that the suspect is, in fact, a customer who had a dispute inside the building. After the altercation, he intentionally drove his car into the store. The driver attempted to flee the scene but was later arrested by LAPD.

"This afternoon, a customer drove through our Inglewood, California store, hitting and injuring several associates and customers who are receiving care at the hospital at this time. This individual was a customer who had his vehicle appraised, and he was arrested by the police. We have a plan of action in place that we are currently implementing and we are working with the authorities on the investigation. We appreciate the authorities’ swift response to this terrible event. As this is an ongoing investigation, please direct any questions to the authorities at this time. The safety of our associates, community and customers is our top priority. We are deeply saddened by this event and our hearts go out to everyone impacted," wrote CarMax, NBC Los Angeles reported.