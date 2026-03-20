Fact-check: Did Chuck Norris die of a heart attack? Truth behind Myocardial infarction claims

Chuck Norris, the former martial arts champion and 1980s action-film hero famous for roles in "Code of Silence," “Missing in Action,” “The Delta Force” and "Walker, Texas Ranger," died on Thursday. His family confirmed that the 86-year-old was at peace when he passed away. This comes after TMZ reported on Thursday that Norris was hospitalized in Hawaii due to a ‘medical emergency’. Actor Chuck Norris speaks during the National Rifle Association's 139th annual meeting in Charlotte, North Carolina (REUTERS)

"While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," the statement read.

Chuck Norris cause of death update Neither the Norris family, nor any authority has confirmed the cause of death. Several fan claims about the actor having a heart attack have surfaced. Fans claim that the 86-year-old was admitted following Myocardial infarction episodes back in 2017.

Read More: Chuck Norris family: Who is his wife Gena O’Kelley, ex-Dianne Holechek and kids?

What is the truth? There is no official confirmation about Chuck Norris having a heart attack, now or back in 2017. There is no credible report, medical record, news article, or statement from Chuck Norris, his family, or representatives indicating he suffered a heart attack in 2017.

Where the rumor likely came from In late 2017 and early 2018, several fake-news style websites and clickbait pages (especially in non-English languages) published hoax stories claiming “Chuck Norris suffers massive heart attack” or “Chuck Norris in critical condition after heart attack.”

No major American or international news outlet ever reported any such event.

Chuck Norris himself has never mentioned any heart-related health issue in interviews, books, or social media posts around that time or since.

What did Chuck Norris's family say? “While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace,” the family said in a statement posted to social media.

"He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.

"While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it.

"To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalisation, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.

"As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us."