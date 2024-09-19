Did cops actually find ‘explosive device’ in a car near Trump's rally? Here's what we know so far

Nassau County police responded to concerns of a “suspicious occurrence” near the rally site of former President Donald Trump’s Wednesday night rally in Long Island, but no “explosives” were found. Nassau County Police scan buildings surrounding Nassau Coliseum before the start of a rally featuring Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in Uniondale, N.Y. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)(AP)

Nassau County police, however, were quick to shoot down the bogus explosives found news. “We did respond to a suspicious occurrence in the vicinity of the Nassau Coliseum, however there was no validity of an explosive device being found. We’re unsure where this information originated, but we can confirm that no explosives were discovered,” the officer told Newsweek.

On Wednesday night, Elon Musk reposted an unverified claim about explosives at the rally location on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), with the caption “Wow.” The original post has since been removed.

ALSO READ| Trump admits skipping wife Melania’s new book: 'If she says bad things about me then get rid...'

What we know so far about Trump's rally explosive found news

New York State Police also posted on X to debunk the circulating rumours, stating that reports of explosives were “unfounded.” They confirmed they were working with Nassau County police and the U.S. Secret Service to ensure security at the rally. “Reports of explosives being found at the site are unfounded,” assau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said, and clarified, “The individual with the bomb dog falsely reported explosives being found and that individual is currently being detained by police.”

Trump's rally, scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, comes just days after a second attempted assassination on Trump in West Palm Beach, Florida, where suspect Ryan Wesley Routh was arrested.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Secret Service also told Newsweek that there were no reports of incidents related to the Nassau rally. “We coordinate with local, state, and other federal entities for these types of visits,” the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ| Iranian hackers target Biden Campaign with stolen Trump materials

Ryder issued a security update to reporters earlier that day, assuring, “This will be the safest place in the country on Wednesday.”

“Nobody will be in the Coliseum. We do a complete sweep that night. We do a complete sweep again in the morning,” he said.