Amid rumors about paranormal writer and streamer David Wilcock’s death, author, producer and filmmaker Jay Weidner has claimed that Wilcock’s biographer, Wyn Free, died on April 18, just two days before Hilcock allegedly died by suicide. A death investigation in Boulder County, Colorado, has triggered online speculation that Wilcock may have died.

Did David Wilcock's biographer die 2 days before UFO expert's alleged suicide? ‘Weird twist’ emerges amid rumors(David Wilcock | Divine Cosmos (OFFICIAL)/YouTube)

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While several social media posts suggested that Wilcock was the victim in an incident near Ridge Road, Boulder, there has been no official confirmation from authorities or his family.

Read More | What happened to David Wilcock? Boulder death probe sparks concern about writer and UFO specialist

“In a weird twist of fate, David Wilcock's biographer, Wyn Free, died on the 18th of April. 2 days before David. I knew both of them,” Weidner wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} Hours earlier, Weidner wrote on X, “I really hate to tell you this but I have heard a pretty convincing report that David Wilcock unalived himself yesterday. Sad. Hope I am wrong.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hours earlier, Weidner wrote on X, “I really hate to tell you this but I have heard a pretty convincing report that David Wilcock unalived himself yesterday. Sad. Hope I am wrong.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Free’s Facebook profile, he went to Central High School. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Free’s Facebook profile, he went to Central High School. {{/usCountry}}

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Free’s death was reported on Facebook by some other individuals too. Rob Gauthier said, “Wynn Free also passed away on the 18th. He was one of the first few authorities on channeling that I met when I first started channeling that I could actually communicate with through facebook. We had a few Skype calls back in 2010. He was just reaching out to me a couple weeks ago. A crazy week. Our community is lost two long time well known figures. I know that Wynn had been dealing with some illness right before. R.I.P. Wynn Free and David Wilcock.”

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One post says of Free, “Rumor has it he was also working on anti gravity tech, and we know there are what, 10? 11 missing scientists that had access? In David Wilcock’s podcast two days ago, he said he was grateful for being alive and acknowledged how many researchers are being killed or suicided”.

What happened in Boulder?

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The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office reportedly received a call at around 10:44 AM on Monday, April 20, about an unspecified issue. Dispatchers believed that the caller may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

When deputies arrived at the scene after 11 am, they found a man outside a residence holding a weapon. The man reportedly used the weapon on himself minutes after deputies’ arrival. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read More | David Wilcock: Nick Pope, Erich von Däniken's deaths come up amid fears about UFO expert; ‘certainly suspicious’

Authorities have not revealed the identity of the deceased.

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Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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