Did Trump invoke the Insurrection Act in Los Angeles amid protests? What Marines' mobilization means

After President Donald Trump reportedly deployed about 700 Marines to Los Angeles amid protests on Monday, claims about the Insurrection Act being invoked surfaced on social media. Marines being mobilized in California marks another escalation in Trump's response to anti-ICE street protests over his aggressive immigration policies. US President Donald Trump is sending Marines troops to Los Angeles(Bloomberg)

A US official told Reuters and AP that a Marine battalion would be sent on temporary duty until more National Guard troops could reach the scene. Marines have previously only been deployed domestically for major disasters such as Hurricane Katrina and the September 11, 2001, attacks. The Trump administration has yet to confirm the nature of the latest deployment.

Will Trump invoke the Insurrection Act in Los Angeles?

According to Reuters, the Trump administration is not invoking the Insurrection Act, which would allow troops to directly participate in civilian law enforcement. The official added that the situation was fluid and could change.

What is the Insurrection Act?

The Insurrection Act of 1807 is a US federal law that empowers the president to deploy military forces domestically to suppress insurrections, rebellions, or domestic violence that hinder law enforcement or obstruct federal authority.

Key provisions of the Insurrection Act

The president can deploy active-duty military or federalized National Guard to:

Suppress an insurrection against a state, upon the governor’s request.

Restore order when a rebellion obstructs federal law execution.

Protect civil rights or quell domestic violence if state authorities fail to do so.

The president has broad authority to determine when conditions warrant deployment, requiring only a proclamation to disperse. No congressional approval is needed, though the Posse Comitatus Act (1878) generally limits military law enforcement roles unless authorized.

The Act was invoked in 1808 against a Lake Champlain smuggling ring and in 1832 during South Carolina’s Nullification Crisis. Presidents Eisenhower (1957, Little Rock) and Kennedy (1962–63, Mississippi and Alabama) used it to enforce desegregation against state resistance.