Did Elon Musk persuade Trump to reverse new trade tariffs amid tensions with China?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk had made direct but fruitless requests to US President Donald Trump to lift tariffs over the weekend amid rising tensions in international markets, according to the Washington Post, which cited two people familiar with the situation. Elon Musk recently attended a right-wing conference in Italy advocating for zero tariffs between the US and the EU. “That has certainly been my advice to the president,” he told the attendees.(AFP)

This encounter represents Trump and Musk's most significant disagreement to date. It comes after Trump announced hefty tariffs on dozens of other nations and a 10% baseline duty on all imports to the US.

Some analysts believe that Musk's inability to persuade Trump to listen is proof of a widening divide between the US President and the wealthiest individual in the world, who has been spearheading the White House's attempts to reduce federal expenditure in his capacity as director of the unofficial department of government efficiency (DOGE).

Two persons with knowledge of the confidential conversations claim that Musk's efforts have not yet produced any results. Trump intensified the global tensions on Monday by threatening to levy an additional 50% duty on Chinese imports. Trump, however, mentioned that he was amenable to revising some aspects of the plan.

Meanwhile, Musk took to X to post a video of the late economist Milton Friedman, who highlighted the benefits of international trade through what he referred to as “the impersonal operation of prices,” using the production of a wooden pencil as an example.

A start of rift between Musk and Trump?

Their imposition caused stock markets around the world to crash on Monday. The fortunes of Trump's several billionaire friends, such as Musk saw a decline in personal wealth as his fortune declined below $300 billion for the first time since last year, according to reports.

Economists, political rivals, and even some Republicans have criticized Trump's approach extensively. A right-wing libertarian organisation supported by conservative businessmen Leonard Leo and Charles Koch has filed a lawsuit against the "illegal" tariffs.

Musk tears into Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro

Later, Musk clashed with Peter Navarro, a prominent Trump loyalist and White House trade adviser who is reportedly the driving force behind the tariffs campaign. The duo intensified their insult-filled social media feud on Monday.

Musk not only slammed Navarro's Harvard University master's degree in economics, he also blasted a commenter who applauded Trump advisor, saying “He ain’t built shit.”

Musk, who has been in charge of cost-cutting initiatives, provided about $290 million to help Trump and other Republican candidates in the race to White House.

Musk and other Trump supporters have already disagreed on matters like the DOGE Service's budgetary plan and skilled worker H1-B visas.