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Did Gavin Newsom’s wife accidentally kill sister? Video of Jennifer Siebel empathizing with prisoners sparks backlash

Jennifer Siebel is being criticized after a video showed her detailing how she used the story of accidentally killing her sister to relate to youth offenders.

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 02:24 pm IST
By Sumanti Sen
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California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife is being criticized on social media after a viral video showed her detailing how she used the story of accidentally killing her sister to relate to youth offenders in San Quentin state prison. Jennifer Siebel Newsom was six-years-old when the tragic accident involving a golf cart took place in Hawaii. She said in the video that she blamed herself for her sister Stacey’s death – a story that “shocked” the inmates who were juvenile offenders.

Did Gavin Newsom’s wife accidentally kill sister? Video of Jennifer Siebel empathizing with prisoners sparks backlash (Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

“I had to be very raw when we interviewed the young men who were juvenile offenders in San Quentin,” Jennifer said in the video. “I told them about my own loss, where I lost my older sister a few days before my seventh birthday, and I blamed myself for her death. And I share that because that they ultimately were accused of committing these violent crimes and sentenced for life.”

“I felt the pressure to be perfect, to make my parents forget, by being two daughters instead of one,” Jennifer previously told the Los Angeles Times in an interview.

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“I’m sure there was survivor’s guilt, and I’m sure, in my subconscious, it’s like I have to make up for that loss, and I have to do something to improve other people’s lives or have an impact, double my own, which is a little crazy,” she added.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom slammed on social media

Netizens criticized Jennifer in the comment section of the video, calling her remarks “straight-up creepy.” “WHAT?!?!?!? And she thought this account encouraged the prisoners ? OMW,” one user wrote. “The more I see it, the more I understand...Democrats have zero empathy for the victims of crime and infinity empathy for the perpetrators of it. But the audacity of this statement is genuinely astonishing,” said another. “She was 6 years old when the accident happened. People in San Quentin are adult rapists and murderers,” wrote a user, while another said, “These are our leaders … and they’ve been hand picked by the elite for their level of intelligence”.

Read More | Gavin Newsom's ‘960 SAT score’ remark sparks backlash on social media; ‘What an insult!’

“WHAT?!?! A 6-year-old's golf cart accident ≠ grown men in San Quentin choosing to rob, rape, or murder. Telling lifers 'Yours were probably accidents too' is pure elite derangement. No wonder CA crime is a mess. This is straight-up creepy,” said a user. “Good Lord, she's as crazy as her husband,” wrote another.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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