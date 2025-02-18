Did Ivanka Trump just hint at tumultuous relationship with dad Donald? ‘There are only two people…’

Ivanka Trump seemed to have given a hint at a possible tense bond with her father, President Donald Trump, in a post on social media. Ivanka Trump, who was formerly a member of the Trump administration and is rumored to have a tense relationship with President's third wife Melania Trump, stated in an interview opened up about her decision to leave politics in 2022.(AP)

The fitness enthusiast, who previously revealed details about her immaculate gym at her $24 million Miami mansion, reposted a Build Alpha page post on her Instagram stories on Sunday, perhaps suggesting that she has a close relationship with her family.

The caption on the original post read, “The two people that matter the most.” “There are only two people whose pride should truly matter to you - not your parents, not your friends, not even your mentors,” it continued.

“Just two: the eight-year-old, full of dreams, and the 80-year-old you, full of memories. Both are watching you now.”

“Great thread,” Ivanka stated as reshared the post, reported Irish Star.

Ivanka's role under Trump's first presidency

Ivanka advised her father from 2017 to 2022, but she now maintains that providing Trump with emotional support—rather than political —is her first concern. “I'm most looking forward to just being able to show up for him as a daughter and be there for him, to take his mind off things and like watch a movie with him or watch a sports game, to know that he can be with me and be himself, and just relax,” the mother of three stated in an interview with The Skinny Confidential podcast last month.

The 43-year-old First daughter further revealed that she “hates politics” and called it a “dark” world.

During Trump's previous tenure as president, Ivanka focused on entrepreneurship, workforce development, and skill training in order to create jobs and boost the economy, as well as on education and economic empowerment for women and their families.

While she mostly dealt with domestic issues, her husband, Jared Kushner, who was also a key adviser to the president, addressed both global and domestic issues.