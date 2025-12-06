Did Biden just say 'United States of Ameragottit'? Internet explodes over his latest gaffe

A video clip from a recent appearance by former President Joe Biden has been making the rounds on the internet. In the video, Biden, while saying the United States of America, stumbles and mumbles something that sounds like “Ameragottit”, prompting ridicule and viral sharing on the internet. In May, Biden's postpresidential office announced that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer and that it had spread to his bones. (AP/Representational Image)

The clip, circulated widely on X, has become a new content for generating a flurry of memes, jokes and critical commentary.

A user writes under the video post, “I am proud to be an Ameragottett.”

Another user poking fun at his slip says, “It’s like his dentures slipped …”

Another meme page on X writes,"Can't believe we had 4 years of this."

A MAGA supporter thanks the election results and posted an image of the White House and believes America sleeps better with Trump in it. He writes, “Thank goodness Trump won.”

There is minimal support in his favor as well. A democrat and a self-proclaimed lover of Kamala and Joe Biden writes, “ SO WHAT??? HIS 17 MINUTE SPEECH WAS BEAUTIFUL. JUST STOP.”

Biden's ever-long speech slips

Throughout his four years of Presidency, Biden's speech slips numerous public-figure mispronunciations, whether of place names or people’s names, have gone viral.

In October 2022, Biden mispronounced Former U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s name at a Diwali reception. He reportedly said “Rasheed Sanook” instead of Rishi Sunak.