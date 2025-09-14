Days after Charlie Kirk’s shocking murder, rumors surfacing on X claimed that a “friend” of Lance Twiggs, Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin Tyler Robinson’s transgender roommate, celebrated the Turning Point USA founder’s death with several disturbing posts on social media. An X user shared a screenshot of an offensive remark about Kirk’s wife shared by user churbum75, alleging that the “transgender” is followed by Twiggs on TikTok. Did Lance Twiggs' ‘friend’ celebrate Charlie Kirk's murder with ‘we did it’ post? Shocking screenshots surface (REUTERS/Jaimi Joy)(REUTERS)

“A transgender that Tyler Robinson’s boyfriend follows on tik tok celebrating Charlie’s murder,” the post reads. “This person goes by “churbum75m” on tik tok. Were they involved?”

The same X user shared a screenshot of a post by churbum75, where they reposted Pop Base’s post about Kirk’s murder, writing, “WE FU***** DID IT”. The user tagged the FBI in the post.

Another user shared a screenshot of churbum75’s now-deleted X account, writing, “Hey why did you delete your account after I reported you to the @FBI ?”

Another user shared screenshots of other posts by churbum75, one of which reads, “Charlie Kirk deserved that sh**”.

While several X users warned churbum75 about the consequences he might face, there is no evidence to suggest that the user is involved in Kirk’s death or is an accomplice of Robinson. Twiggs, too, has not been accused of any wrongdoing by authorities in connection to Kirk’s death.

Read More | Do Krassenstein brothers follow Tyler Robinson’s roommate Lance Twiggs on TikTok? What we know as new claims surface

Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs ‘did live together,’ relative says

Robinson has been accused of fatally shooting Kirk, a conservative activist and popular influencer, on September 10, during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).

Read More | Trump blames 'radical left' for Charlie Kirk's death: 'Dark moment for America'

A law enforcement source confirmed to the New York Post that Twiggs, who was in the process of transitioning from male to female, was living with Robinson. A family member of Twiggs, 22, told Wisconsin Right Now that Twiggs harbored animosity toward conservatives and Christians, and alleged that he was Robinson’s boyfriend. “They did live together,” the family member said. “He (Lance Twiggs) is very angry with anyone who is supportive of conservative ideals and Christian values.”