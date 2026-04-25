Did San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins 'threaten' to arrest Hasan Piker? Truth behind viral X post

A viral post circulating on X claims that Brooke Jenkins, the District Attorney of San Francisco, said that political commentator Hasan Piker would be arrested if he entered the city. Viral claim about Hasan Piker’s arrest in San Francisco is false. (Bloomberg)

The post reads:

“As District Attorney of San Francisco, it is my solemn duty to safeguard this city for its people and posterity. If Hasan Piker (@hasanthehun) enters San Francisco city limits, he will be immediately arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

"We have a zero tolerance policy for theft committed by liberals. If Hasanabi sneaks in and doesn't "play by the rules" (steals) then I will have @JConrBOrtega use enhanced interrogation methods on him until he reveals the location of Hamas' leaders," it added.