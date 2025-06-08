Did Trump declare martial law amid LA riots? National Guard deployment sparks confusion

President Donald Trump on Saturday announced the deployment of 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles in response to riots sparked by ICE raids. Law enforcement stand during a protest in the Paramount section of Los Angeles, Saturday, June 7, 2025, after federal immigration authorities conducted operations. (AP)

A White House press release said: "In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California.

“These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States. In the wake of this violence, California's feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens. That is why President Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester.”

The decision has sparked tension with California Governor Gavin Newsom, who called the move “purposefully inflammatory.”

“The federal government is moving to take over the California National Guard and deploy 2,000 soldiers. That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions,” Newsom wrote on X.

“LA authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment’s notice. We are in close coordination with the city and county, and there is currently no unmet need,” he added. “The Guard has been admirably serving LA throughout recovery. This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust.”

The announcement has caused confusion on social media, with some people mistakenly thinking the National Guard deployment means martial law was declared.

Difference Between National Guard Deployment and Martial Law

The National Guard can be deployed by either a state governor or the President during emergencies like natural disasters or civil unrest. When activated by a governor, the Guard remains under state control. If federalized by the President, it operates under federal authority.

Martial law, by contrast, is a rare and extreme measure in which civilian government is temporarily suspended, and military takes over key functions such as law enforcement, courts, and public administration.

In the United States, martial law is not explicitly defined in the Constitution. It can be declared by the President during severe crises like rebellion, invasion, or total collapse of civil order.

Unlike martial law, deploying the National Guard is a routine emergency response that supports civil authorities without replacing them.