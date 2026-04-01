Did Tyrese Maxey support Jaden Ivey's rants on LGBTQ and Catholicism? Viral video fact checked

The waiver of guard Jaden Ivey by the Chicago Bulls came in the aftermath of a massive controversy, which has led many from the NBA world to speak out against Ivey. The ex-Bulls guard made a series of controversial comments on the LGBTQ community and Catholicism. Tyrese Maxey (L) and Jaden Ivey (R). (File Photos)

Even as reactions to Ivey's comments pour in from among the NBA community, misinformation is never too far away. A video of Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey purportedly speaking in support of Jaden Ivey has now gone viral on social media.

The video, where Maxey speaks to reporters from the dressing room, was shared with the following quote attributed to Maxey: “I stand with Jaden Ivey on everything he said. If they cut him, they might as well cut me too.”

However, Ht.com can confirm that Tyrese Maxey did not speak in support of Jaden Ivey. The video was shared out of context, as Tyrese Maxey was speaking about a dunk by his teammate Anthony Edwards, and not Jaden Ivey.

Underneath the viral X post of the video, a community note was added by the platform, which also stated: "The video shows Tyrese Maxey discussing his dunk on Anthony Edwards, not comments on Jaden Ivey being waived by the Bulls."

Here's the viral video on X that has over 1.7 million views.