Did Tyrese Maxey support Jaden Ivey's rants on LGBTQ and Catholicism? Viral video fact checked
Jaden Ivey waived by Bulls after controversial remarks; viral video falsely shows Tyrese Maxey supporting him, but it’s out of context.
The waiver of guard Jaden Ivey by the Chicago Bulls came in the aftermath of a massive controversy, which has led many from the NBA world to speak out against Ivey. The ex-Bulls guard made a series of controversial comments on the LGBTQ community and Catholicism.
Even as reactions to Ivey's comments pour in from among the NBA community, misinformation is never too far away. A video of Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey purportedly speaking in support of Jaden Ivey has now gone viral on social media.
The video, where Maxey speaks to reporters from the dressing room, was shared with the following quote attributed to Maxey: “I stand with Jaden Ivey on everything he said. If they cut him, they might as well cut me too.”
However, Ht.com can confirm that Tyrese Maxey did not speak in support of Jaden Ivey. The video was shared out of context, as Tyrese Maxey was speaking about a dunk by his teammate Anthony Edwards, and not Jaden Ivey.
Underneath the viral X post of the video, a community note was added by the platform, which also stated: "The video shows Tyrese Maxey discussing his dunk on Anthony Edwards, not comments on Jaden Ivey being waived by the Bulls."
Here's the viral video on X that has over 1.7 million views.
Notably, the same user shared another video of Maxey supposedly saying that he has no regrets for coming out in support of Maxey on an ESPN interview. But that video is also fake, and Tyrese Maxey made no such comments.
Also read: Who is Jaden Ivey's wife Caitlyn Newton? All about their family and children
Here's the other video:
What Did Jaden Ivey Say?
Jaden Ivey made the controversial comments on multiple Instagram lives on Monday, March 30. He took aim at issues such as the LGBTQ, abortion, pride month and more.
He called lesbian pregnancies "unrighteous" and claimed that it "can't happen" as "they have the same body parts." He also criticized the NBA for celebrating Pride Month.
“The world proclaims LGBTQ, right? They proclaim Pride Month and the NBA does too. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month, to celebrate unrighteousness,’” Ivey said.
He then targeted Catholicism, calling it a "fake religion." He also said that his previous team. Detroit Pistons would be "irreverent" on Judgement Day.
Also read: Luka Doncic suspension row: Celtics legend slams Lakers star after NBA's Wizards call; ‘MVP at stake'
Hours after the comments, the Chicago Bulls decided to cut him, even as he deals with knee pain which had already sidelined him for the rest of the season. His contract would have come to an end at the end of the current season.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More