Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend 2026: Key dates and how to register for runDisney events

Attention Disney fans! We have some exciting news in store for you. The runDisney registration window for the Princess Half Marathon Weekend opens on June 24. How to register for runDisney events: All you need to know about the 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend(runDisney)

What is runDisney? All about the Princess Half Marathon Weekend

Participants get to live in the Walt Disney resort for five days and celebrate their journeys. The official description for the event, according to the runDisney website, reads:

“Every Disney Princess has been on her own unique and incredible journey. And during the 2026 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend runDisney® athletes can celebrate those journeys––and live their very own––over five fantastical days at Walt Disney Resort.”

The event is scheduled from February 26 to March 2, 2026.

runDisney Princess Half Marathon Weekend categories

• Disney Princess 5K

• Disney Princess 10K

• Disney Princess Half Marathon

• Disney Fairytale Challenge

• Disney Princess Yoga

How to register for runDisney Princess Half Marathon Weekend?

People must log in to the official website of runDisney.

Step 1: Open a browser of your choice and type runDisney.com or click on this link.

Step 2: Click on Register Now

Step 3: Now, sign up using an active email ID.

Step 4: Enter all the details and click on submit.

Step 5: Review your form before hitting the final button for the runDisney Princess Half Marathon.

Voila! Your registration is completed.

More about the runDisney Marathon

Participants get the chance to run “across our theme parks, see beloved Disney Characters, enjoy special moments and receive commemorative medals to celebrate the accomplishments.”

