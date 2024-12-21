Disney set to bring Bluey's ‘magic’ to theme parks, cruise line ahead of movie

Disney will bring Bluey's “magic” to its theme parks and cruise line. In a statement released Thursday, the company unveiled its plans to introduce the characters from the beloved animated series to the Disney Cruise Line, Disneyland Resort, and Walt Disney World. The announcement follows the news of a Bluey movie set to hit the theatres in 2027. A still from the Australian hit series Bluey (2018-).

Bluey set to make Disney theme parks, cruise line debut

“It's a lovely day to go boat riding and we’re incredibly excited that Bluey and Bingo will be sailing on Disney Cruises, bringing Bluey’s magic to families on the high seas!” Ludo Studio, the Australian animation studio that produces the series with the BBC, said in a press release shared with People.

Bluey characters' debut at Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disney Cruise Line comes as part of an expanded partnership between Disney and Ludo Studio. While the popular series, which revolves around the beloved Heeler family, airs on Disney+, it is unusual for the company to feature a third-party character at its theme parks and cruise line.

The titular character and her sister Bingo will be featured on Disney Cruise Line voyages originating in Australia and New Zealand starting next month. Passengers will have access to “special meet-and-greets, an interactive and clue-filled game that ends in a dance party featuring Bluey’s signature dance moves” and other activations.

“Bluey has become a household name for families around the world and we are thrilled to bring her story to life in new ways,” Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro said in a statement. “We can’t wait to watch our youngest guests and their families make memories with Bluey in our parks and on our cruises,” D'Amaro added, per Hollywood Reporter.

This comes following a prior announcement of a Bluey film being written and directed by the series creator Joe Brumm. While the plot details are currently under wraps, the voice cast will include Melanie Zanetti as Bluey’s mom Chilli and David McCormack as dad Bandit.

An official synopsis for the film set to release on 2027 reads, “Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun,” per People.