Disneyland employee dies from severe head injuries after falling off moving golf cart

A Disneyland employee died after she was thrown off a moving golf cart in the backstage area while on the job. Bonnye Mavis Lear, 60, succumbed to her injuries two days after her severe fall on Friday. Law enforcement responded to the crash site at the California theme park at around 11:30 am on Wednesday, the Anaheim Police Department said in a press release. Bonnye Mavis Lear, 60, who was employed at the Disneyland theme park in California for 24 years, died from severe head injuries after falling off a moving golf cart while on the job.(Just Ask Danny/ X, formerly Twitter)

Disneyland employee dies after falling off moving golf cart

Lear, who was employed at the Disneyland Resort for 24 years, “supported membership services at Club 33,” a high-end private dining club, per Fox News. She was rushed to the hospital after she suffered grave head injuries, Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock said. While the authorities have limited information about the fatal crash, Lear's colleagues revealed that she was thrown off the vehicle after the driver “recklessly” struck a road bump.

Disney California Adventure attractions cast member Rae Delgado said in a Facebook statement that Lear was riding in the rear-facing seat of the cart as it travelled 20 mph behind Critter County when the tragedy struck. “She went to grab the handrail, it gave way and sent her out of the vehicle. We do not know if the passengers were aware that she had fallen out,” Delgado said.

“It didn’t have to end this way. All of this mess could’ve been avoided if the driver of the golf cart wasn’t driving recklessly,” Delgado continued, adding, “The golf cart from the entertainment department was brand new. How the hell could it fall apart?! It’s just so unfair to us & the family.” She also revealed that Lear sustained a fractured skull and severe head trauma.

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock said in a statement that they were left “heartbroken by the loss of Bonnye and offer our sincere condolences to everyone who cared for her.” “We are focused on supporting her family and our cast members through this tragic event and making sure they have the resources they need,” Potrock added.