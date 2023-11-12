Diwali celebrations in the White House over the years - A journey through time

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, has found a unique home in the heart of American politics—the White House. Over the years, the celebration has evolved, with each president adding a unique touch to this luminous tradition. Let's take a journey through the years of Diwali celebrations at the White House. US President Joe Biden lights a lamp as First lady Jill Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris look on during an event to celebrate Diwali, at the White House in Washington. (PTI)

1. First-ever White House Diwali in 2003: George W. Bush's illuminating initiative

President George W. Bush initiated the tradition of Diwali celebrations in 2003. Although he couldn't attend personally, his chief political advisor, Karl Rove, presided over the festivities in the Indian Treaty Room. Rove lit the symbolic brass lamp, conveying President Bush's personal greetings to the Indian American community present. This historic event set the stage for future celebrations.

"Indians celebrated Diwali for the first time ever at the White House with President George W Bush's chief political advisor Karl Rove presiding over the festivities..."

2. Barack Obama's personal White House Diwali in 2009

First lady Michelle Obama watches as priest Janaki Ram Marthi lights the candle during the White House Diwali celebration in the White House in Washington. (AP photo)

Continuing the tradition, President Barack Obama took it a step further in 2009. He became the first U.S. president to personally celebrate Diwali, lighting a diya in the ceremonial East Room. With humility, he bowed before a Hindu priest, emphasizing the festival's values of reflection and compassion. President Obama's gesture endeared him to the Indian community, solidifying Diwali's place in the White House.

"While this is a time of rejoicing, it's also a time for reflection, when we remember those who are less fortunate and renew our commitment to reach out to those in need," Mr. Obama said.

3. Obama's Oval Office diya lighting in 2016: A symbol of overcoming darkness

US President Barack Obama lit a diya at the Oval Office on Diwali.(Picture courtesy: The White House/Facebook)

In 2016, President Obama marked another milestone by lighting the first-ever diya in the Oval Office. Expressing hope for the tradition's continuity, he emphasized the symbolism of light triumphing over darkness. The image of the President kindling the diya became viral on social media, resonating with people worldwide.

"It is a tradition that I hope future Presidents will continue," Obama expressed.

4. Trump's Diwali celebrations in 2017: A continuation and interruption

US president Donald Trump participates in the Diwali ceremonial lighting of the diya as India’s ambassador to the US Navtej Sarna (R) looks on in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.(REUTERS)

President Donald Trump carried on the Diwali tradition in 2017, lighting a diya alongside his daughter Ivanka and Indian American members of his administration. However, in 2018, the crucial midterm elections disrupted the 15-year-long tradition of formal Diwali celebrations at the White House. Despite the break, the Diwali flame continued to burn in the Oval Office, honoring the festival.

5. Biden's grand Diwali celebration in 2022: A historic gathering

US President Joe Biden and the First Lady hosted a Diwali reception at the White House.(Twitter / @WhiteHouse)

US President Joe Biden and the First Lady hosted a Diwali reception at the White House.(Twitter / @WhiteHouse)

US President Joe Biden and the First Lady hosted a Diwali reception at the White House.(Twitter / @WhiteHouse)

In 2022, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the largest Diwali celebration ever held at the White House, with 200 guests in attendance. President Biden lit a diya, addressing the significance of Diwali in the Indian American and South Asian American experience. The event showcased the vibrant tapestry of cultures woven into the American story.

"This is the first Diwali reception of this scale, in this house, ever to be held," President Biden proudly proclaimed.

6. Kamala Harris' 2023 Diwali reception

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted Diwali event at the White House(Jonathan Hay)

Vice President Kamala Harris continued the tradition with an early Diwali reception at her official residence in 2023. The event saw influential figures from the Indian and South Asian communities coming together for a grand celebration. Vibrant decorations, delicious ethnic cuisine, and traditional music marked the festivities, capturing the spirit of Diwali.

As the White House continues to illuminate with the glow of Diwali, each celebration adds a new chapter to this tale of cultural harmony and inclusivity.

