Doctor questions Trump's MRI report: 'There really is no preventative cardiac..'

Following Donald Trump's disclosure of additional information regarding the procedure, a physician has identified a discrepancy in the President's MRI account. A doctor has pointed out inconsistencies in President Trump's MRI account after his doctor revealed he underwent scans as part of routine screening.(REUTERS)

Trump's doctor disclosed that the POTUS underwent MRI scans of his heart and abdomen in October as part of routine preventative screening for men in his age group.

Here's what Trump's doctor said

In a statement, Sean Barbabella stated that Trump's physical exam was consist of “advanced imaging” that is “standard for an executive physical” in his age group. Barbabella mentioned that the cardiovascular and abdominal imaging was “perfectly normal.”

“The purpose of this imaging is preventative: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function,” the doctor wrote.

Also Read: Is Burna Boy covering funeral costs for Stockton banquet hall shooting victims? Details here

Dr. Jonathan Reiner finds inconsistencies in Trump's MRI report

However, another doctor has stated that there may be inconsistencies in the White House's account. Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a medical analyst for CNN, remarked that this is not a conventional procedure.

“There really is no preventative cardiac MRI,” Reiner stated on Monday. “This, obviously, was performed in response to some clinical concern.”

In my opinion, Reiner said, the majority of physicians would generally concur that advanced imaging is not a standard component of an executive physical examination for individuals of any age, regardless of gender.

It is simple to fabricate numerous potential disastrous explanations for a lack of transparency, which is why it is advisable for the president's physician to publicly address a few inquiries and resolve the entire uncertainty, the doctor added.

Also Read: Pete Hegseth's ‘disastrous’ typo on his namecard draws online ridicule, ‘What does SS stand for?’

White House defends Trump' over MRI results

The White House made Barbabella's memo public following Trump's statement on Sunday regarding the release of the scan results. Both he and the White House have asserted that the scan was “part of his routine physical examination,” yet they refrained from providing details until Monday about the reasons for Trump's MRI during his physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October, as well as which area of his body was examined.

“I think that's quite a bit of detail,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt remarked on Monday while announcing the memo's publication.

This year in January, Trump became the oldest individual ever to be inaugurated as president. Following his focus on Joe Biden's age as a significant point of criticism, ongoing inquiries persist regarding Trump's fitness for the position.