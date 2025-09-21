Does Erika Kirk wear husband Charlie’s blood-stained pendant? Late activist's wife recall last moment

Erika Kirk, a bereaved widow, has disclosed that she dons the blood-stained pendant of St. Michael that was worn by her spouse Charlie when he was shoot at Turning Point USA event in Utah. Erika Kirk with her late husband Charlie Kirk(X/@UshaVanceNews)

As the medics tried to stop the bleeding, they detached the little emblem from Kirk's corpse, leaving blood stains in the cross's gap.

Recalling the tragic shooting incident, Erika, 36, said that she should not see her husband's body after the bullet had perforated his neck.

She recalled giving her husband a good-bye kiss at the hospital and remarked, “With all due respect, I want to see what they did to my husband.”

He had a half-smile that looked like the Mona Lisa and his eyes were half-open, she said, stressing that it seemed like he had died contentedly. “The bullet came, he blinked, and he was in heaven.”

The mother of two also shared heartbreaking details about her life after Kirk's brutal killing, including the fact that she still finds it difficult to wash the towels he used for his final shower.

“To this day, I can’t go into my bedroom. I’m rotating where I sleep,” she added.

Charlie Kirk funeral: Key details here

Turning Point USA has issued in-depth instructions for mourners attending the Charlie Kirk burial and memorial ceremony, which is set for today at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The organization has emphasized a patriotic dress code, a stringent no-bag restriction, and increased security measures to handle what is likely to be one of the greatest rallies for a political figure in recent years.

The "Building a Legacy, Remembering Charlie Kirk" event comes only 11 days after the TPUSA founder was murdered during a speech at Utah Valley University on September 10.

“Guests arriving with bags will be asked to return them to their vehicles and rejoin the queue from the end,” TPUSA strictly said in its advisory.