Dolly Parton's iconic amusement park hit with flash flood; one injured reported

Singer Dolly Parton’s most renowned amusement park, Dollywood and surrounding streets were shut down after heavy rains struck Tennesse. Heavy floods hit the area where the park is located resulting in stuck cars in the parking lot and a complete shutdown of the streets. Videos of the flood-stricken Dollywood and its surroundings surfaced online. People stuck in the amusement park shared their experience on X while concerned authorities and first responders initiated rescue missions. Dolly Parton’s prominent amusement park shut down due to heavy rains and floods.(@Dollywood/X)

Dolly Parton’s Dollywood hit with flash floods

The National Weather Service for Sevier County issued a warning about flash floods expected in the region, where Parton’s amusement park is also located, on Sunday due to heavy rains. It was expected by 5:39 pm and lasted up till 9:45 pm with the streets and parts of the Veteran Boulevard to shut down. People who were stuck in and around the amusement park shared harrowing videos on the internet with one clip capturing a few picnic tables and umbrellas as it poured heavily.

People were caught off-guard by the heavy rains despite the warnings as they struggled to pass through the ankle-deep waters which later increased to the waist level.

Videos from Dollywood showed the gift shop ruined with flood water as its gate was open and visitors struggling to get out of their cars as they were submerged in water.

One amusement park visitor who barely made it out of the flood-stricken park shared his experience on X, “We just made it out of the parking lot. They cut the fencing at the front to make a shortcut. Luckily we had parked in lot B away from the low side, so we made it out but there were several cars that were submerged about 3/4 up. The first responders are doing everything they can,” as reported by The Mirror. Another user on X wrote, “I still love Dollywood… but we barely escaped today.”

A third user on X wrote, “I did not die (or even come close to it) at @Dollywood today, but man was this a wild scene. Funny thing, they sold me tickets at 5:18 p.m. which is AFTER the flooding had begun,” while another wrote, “I don’t think I have ever seen it this bad before.”

Another survivor of the flood shared his experience and wrote, “Well...I was at Dollywood today. And yes, it was like the Old Testament. This video was only the start. Props to the Dollywood FD for leading us to our cars like The Batman.”

Authorities respond to the severe flood conditions

The Pigeon Forge Police Department and the Knoxville Police issue road guides, instructions and warnings to assist people in avoiding the shutdown roads and flood-struck areas. The Pigeon Forge Police Department informed the shutdown of McCarter Hollow to Forge Hideaway Road and instructed drivers to opt for the Parkway instead. The Sevier County Mayor, Bryan McCarter notified many of the side roads are unusable so drivers would like to avoid them as well.

The Knoxville police tweeted, “Periods of heavy rain are expected in our area for the next hour or more. Use caution on the roads, watch out for standing water, and be aware of the potential for flash flooding. And remember, as always, to never drive through flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown." One injury from flood flood-struck area has been reported so far.

The Dollywood amusement park also provided an update on the park in a post on X for July 28 and July 29. The post was an update about the flood situation at the park. The park offered to assist guests whose vehicles were affected and will deploy a cleanup crew soon.