Kamala Harris brings in $200 Million in just first week of campaign; new poll shows exploding popularity

Kamala Harris’s White House campaign is off to an impressive start, having raised $200 million in the first week. She has also attracted around 170,000 new volunteers. In addition to the impressive financial haul, a recent poll reveals a notable boost in her popularity, indicating growing support from the public and donors alike. Rob Flaherty, Harris’s deputy campaign manager, shared the fundraising details on social media. Vice President Kamala Harris is introduced during the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.'s Grand Boulé, in Indianapolis, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (AP)

Kamala Harris raises $200 Million in a week

President Biden’s decision to step down as the 2024 presidential nominee has turned the tide in favour of the democratic party. Previously, Republican nominee Trump had a stronger lead, but the race has become down-to-the-wire since Biden endorsed his VP, Kamala Harris, as his successor. Recent polls, including one from Reuters/Ipsos, show Harris and Trump in a near tie.

As per AP, most of the money going into campaigns this time around—66%—is from people who are giving for the first time. This big jump in donations happened right after Biden said he was stepping down and then backed Harris.

Harris was out in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday, pulling in hundreds to a fundraiser. The fundraiser was supposed to pull in $400,000, but it reportedly brought in around $1.4 million.

“The momentum and energy for Vice President Harris is real — and so are the fundamentals of this race: this election will be very close and decided by a small number of voters in just a few states,” the Harris’ campaign’s communications director wrote in a memo.

Harris’ popularity peaks in new poll

With the elections just 100 days away, recent polls and surveys conducted after Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race reveal a massive surge in voter interest among Democrats. The data also shows a big drop in people favouring the Republican nominee marking a dramatic turnaround from the recent praise he received following his assassination attempt.

According to Forbes, 86% of Democrats are now satisfied and hopeful about Harris’ presidential bid, while the rest think a different candidate might be better. Meanwhile, 52% of Americans are supporting Harris to be their next president. This is a positive comparison to the 82% of Republicans who are hopeful about Trump’s candidacy.