Dominic Evans: Old video of Tommaso Cioni's bandmate sparks buzz amid tattoo clue; ‘will help to rule out’

With the search for Nancy Guthrie entering the 12th day, the Pima County Sheriff's Office had revealed more than 18,000 tips have come in since the photo of the potential suspect in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping was released earlier this week. Dominic Evans (R) and Tommaso Cioni were bandmates. (X/@JLRINVESTIGATES)

Recently, a former special agent pointed out a big clue that may have been missed initially. Jim Clemente, a former FBI supervisory special agent and criminal profiler, pointed out to Fox News that the individual seen in the footage could have a tattoo on the right wrist.

"That tattoo, if it is a tattoo, will be able to help them rule in and rule out people," Clemente suggested. "Certainly it will help the public." Clemente argued that the suspect was not a professional and the footage "revealed a tremendous amount."

The clue about the tattoo has renewed links with Tommaso Cioni, the son-in-law of Nancy Guhtire, and his former bandmate, Dominic Evans. Cioni, who is married to Nancy Guthrie's daughter Annie, was the last person to see Nancy Guthrie when she disappeared on January 31. Some observers claim that the suspect in the footage may have had a mustache, just as Tommaso Cioni does.

Meanwhile, social media suggested from the photos that the suspect could also be Dominic Evans, Cioni's former bandmate in the band Early Black. The claims were renewed after the tattoo claim.

Notably, as of now, officials have not named a suspect in the case as the search for the 84-year-old continues.

Dominic Evans Tattoo: Old Video Resurfaces A purported old music video of Dominic Evans playing drums for Early Black, where many users suggested that he also has a tattoo on his right wrist. Though there is no report to suggest that Evans is being investigated in the case, the video renewed buzz on social media.

"The Early Black has music videos on YouTube. The drummer in one video raised his right hand revealing a tattoo I believe. That and is the son in law (base) and Dominic Evans (drummer)," one user wrote.