Donald Trump asks NYT to aplogise for writing ‘phony junk’ about him, calls out ‘third rate writer’ Maggie Haberman

Donald Trump called for The New York Times to apologise for “getting years of “Trump” coverage so wrong.” He specifically blasted Maggie Haberman, a senior political correspondent at the outlet, whose reports have focused much on the president-elect. Donald Trump asks NYT to aplogise for writing ‘phony junk’ about him (Allison Robbert/Pool via AP, File)(AP)

“Will the failing New York Times apologize to its readers for getting years of “Trump” coverage so wrong. They write such phony “junk,” knowing full well how incorrect it is, only meaning to demean,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Magot Hagerman, a third rate writer and fourth rate intellect, writes story after story, always terrible, and yet I almost never speak to her. They do no fact checking, because facts don’t matter to them. I don’t believe I’ve had a legitimately good story in the NYT for years, AND YET I WON, IN RECORD FASHION, THE MOST CONSEQUENTIAL PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN DECADES. WHERE IS THE APOLOGY?” he added.

The outlet responded in a statement to Fox News Digital, with a spokesperson saying, "As an independent news organization The New York Times doesn’t produce stories that are ‘good’ or ‘bad’, only reporting that is true. Maggie Haberman and her colleagues have an unrivaled record of providing deeply-reported and authoritative coverage. Every president has complaints about coverage but this work has been widely recognized as fair, accurate and unflinching.”

Donald Trump previously slammed Maggie Haberman

This is not the first time Trump targeted Haberman. He also called her out back in 2022, nicknaming her “Maggot.” Blasting Haberman’s book ‘Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America,’ Trump wrote at the time, “Maggot Hagerman of the Unfunded Liability plagued New York Times is my self appointed Biographer, even though she got the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax & the Mueller Report conclusion completely wrong, & refused to write about the FACT that the Democrats spied on my campaign, Lied to Congress, & Cheated and Lied to the FISA Court.”

In another post about the book, Trump wrote, misspelling Haberman’s name, “Here we go again! Another Fake book is out, this one, supposedly very boring and stale, by self appointed head case, Failing (unfunded liability!) New York Times writer, Maggie Hagerman. In it she tells many made up stories, with zero fact checking or confirmation by anyone who would know, like me. In one case she lies about me wanting to fire my daughter, Ivanka, and Jared. WRONG, pure fiction. Never even crossed my mind. Just have to fight trouble making creeps like Maggie, and all the rest!”