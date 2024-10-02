Donald Trump asserts he ‘would not support a federal abortion ban,’ Elon Musk responds ex-prez ‘will veto a…’

Donald Trump shared a social media post asserting he will not support a federal abortion ban, adding that he would veto it. His post was shared by Elon Musk. Donald Trump asserts he ‘would not support a federal abortion ban' (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

In an X post, Trump wrote, “EVERYONE KNOWS I WOULD NOT SUPPORT A FEDERAL ABORTION BAN, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES, AND WOULD, IN FACT, VETO IT, BECAUSE IT IS UP TO THE STATES TO DECIDE BASED ON THE WILL OF THEIR VOTERS (THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE!). LIKE RONALD REAGAN BEFORE ME, I FULLY SUPPORT THE THREE EXCEPTIONS FOR RAPE, INCEST, AND THE LIFE OF THE MOTHER. I DO NOT SUPPORT THE DEMOCRATS RADICAL POSITION OF LATE TERM ABORTION LIKE, AS AN EXAMPLE, IN THE 7TH, 8TH, OR 9TH MONTH OR, IN CASE THERE IS ANY QUESTION, THE POSSIBILITY OF EXECUTION OF THE BABY AFTER BIRTH. THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER!”

Sharing Trump’s post, Musk wrote, “Could not be more clear that@realDonaldTrump WILL veto a national abortion ban. He has said it before many times, but this simple statement makes his position absolutely obvious and unequivocal.”

When Kamala Harris suggested Donald Trump would sign a national abortion ban

When Trump and Kamala Harris appeared in the presidential debate in September, the vice president claimed Trump will sign a national abortion ban. She also laid out the consequences of the former president’s policies on women's rights and health.

"But understand, if Donald Trump were to be reelected, he will sign a national abortion ban," Harris said. "Understand in his Project 2025, there would be a national abortion monitor that would be monitoring your pregnancies, your miscarriages. I think the American people believe that certain freedom, in particularly the freedom to make decisions about one's own body, should not be made by the government."

However, Trump dismissed her claims, clarifying, “I am not signing a ban.”