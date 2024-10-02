Trump blasts Biden and Harris over Iran's attack on Israel, says ‘neither has any idea what is even going on’

Donald Trump has released a statement on the “Iranian Terror Regime’s Imminent Attack on Israel.” In a publicly released statement, the former president blasted “non-existent President” Joe Biden and “completely absent Vice President” Kamala Harris for being “confused” as the “World is on fire and spiraling out of control.” Trump blasts Biden and Harris over Iran's attack on Israel (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Trump accused Harris of “fundraising in San Francisco, a City which she and Gavin Newscum totally destroyed, and staging fake photo ops.” “No one is in charge and it’s not even clear who is more confused: Biden or Kamala. Neither has any idea what is even going on,” he wrote.

“When I was President, Iran was in total check. They were starved for cash, fully contained, and desperate to make a deal. Kamala flooded them with American cash and, ever since, they’ve been exporting terror all over, and unraveling the Middle East,” Trump wrote.

“Under 'President Trump,' we had NO WAR in the Middle East, NO WAR in Europe, and Harmony in Asia, No Inflation, No Afghanistan Catastrophe. Instead, we had PEACE. Now, War or the threat of War, is raging everywhere, and the two Incompetents running this Country are leading us to the brink of World War III. You wouldn’t trust Joe or Kamala to run a lemonade stand, let alone lead the Free World,” he added.

Trump went on to claim that Iran supports Harris and wants her to be president as that would allow them to “take advantage of America.” “That is why they have tried to target me,” he added.

The former president concluded, “If I was in charge, October 7th never happens, Russia/Ukraine never happens, Afghanistan Botched Withdrawal never happens, and Inflation never happens. If I win, we will have peace in the World again. If Kamala gets 4 more years, the World goes up in smoke."

Tensions escalated in the Middle East on Tuesday, October 1, when Iran launched nearly 200 missiles at Israel in an attempt to avenge the death of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. "We are on high alert both defensively and offensively," Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari reportedly said in response to Israel’s reaction to Iran’s attack. "We will defend the citizens of the State of Israel. This attack will have consequences. We have plans, and we will operate at the place and time we decide."