Donald Trump slams FBI for invading Barron’s ‘private quarters’ during 2022 Mar-a-Lago search: ‘Third world witch hunts’

Former president Donald Trump has called out the FBI for invading his son Barrin’s “private quarters” while searching Mar-a-Lago in 2022. Trump has accused the FBI of searching his son’s personal space while looking for classified documents at his Florida residence. Donald Trump slams FBI for invading Barron’s ‘private quarters’ during 2022 Mar-a-Lago search (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)(AP)

What is Donald Trump saying?

"I have gotten to know so many amazing United States Secret Service Agents - It has been my honor to have them protecting me and my family since our historic 2016 Victory against 'Beautiful' Hillary Clinton,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"Shockingly, however, Crooked Joe Biden's Department of Injustice authorized the use of 'deadly force' in their Illegal, UnConstitutional, and Un-American RAID of Mar-a-Lago, and that would include against our Great Secret Service, who they thought might be 'in the line of fire,” he added.

Trump further said, “As I told Crooked Joe's DOJ, if they needed anything, 'all they had to do was ask.' They did not have to ILLEGALLY AND UNCONSTITUTIONALLY RAID my home, and rummage through my family's, including Barron's, private quarters. END THESE THIRD WORLD WITCH HUNTS, AND MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

In a campaign email, the former president made the assertion that Joe Biden was "locked and loaded and ready to take me out,” according to The Mirror. Attorney General Merrick Garland labelled Trump’s assassination claims as "false and extremely dangerous."

"The document being referred to in the allegation is the Justice Department's standard policy limiting the use of force," Garland said. "As the FBI advises, it is part of a standard operations plan for searches and, in fact, it was even used in the consensual search of President Biden's home."

Trump is now facing as many as 40 federal charges of unlawful retention of national defence information. This is one of the three criminal cases that have been brought against the former president.