Trump dials Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado for Nobel Peace Prize win: Report

United States President Donald Trump congratulated Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado for her Nobel Peace Prize win over a phone call, Bloomberg reported citing some people familiar with the matter. The call was the first between them, according to the report. Even though Trump has not yet publicly reacted to the peace prize announcement, he did share the winner María Corina Machado’s post on social media, in which she dedicated the award to the US President.(Reuters)

One of the people said that the call was extensive and went well.

While Bloomberg reached out to White House spokespeople and Maria Corina Machado for a comment, there has been no response so far.

Also read: Maria Machado’s emotional reaction to surprise call on Nobel Peace Prize 2025 win: 'I am speechless'

The phone call between Trump and Machado comes even though the former has not made any public remark about not winning the prize himself, despite expressing multiple times that he thinks he deserves it, particularly because of his claim of securing several peace deals across the world during his second term.

White House communications director Steven Cheung expressed disappointment over the US President not winning the prize and accused the Nobel Committee of putting “politics over peace”.

Also read: Maria Corina Machado dedicates Nobel Peace Prize to Donald Trump. His 'silent' response

“President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will. The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace,” Cheung said in a post on X.

Trump's ‘silent’ response to María Corina Machado's statement

Even though Trump has not yet publicly reacted to the peace prize announcement, he did share the winner María Corina Machado’s post on social media, in which she dedicated the award to the US President.

Also read: Putin reacts to Nobel committee's decision on not awarding peace prize to Trump: ‘Prestige of the award…’

After winning the prize on Friday, Machado made a post on X, in which she dedicated the award to the people of Venezuela along with the US President Donald Trump.

“This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom. We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy,” she wrote in the post.

“I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!” she added.

The post was re-shared by Trump on his Truth Social account, however, without any remark or reply.