Maria Machado’s emotional reaction to surprise call on Nobel Peace Prize 2025 win: 'I am speechless'

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 has been awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced the decision in Oslo on Friday, following 338 nominations that included 244 individuals and 94 organisations. Among the high-profile nominees was former US President Donald Trump. The Nobel Committee called Maria Corina Machado to tell her she had been awarded the 2025 Peace Prize for her struggle for democratic rights.

(Also read: ‘Bahut bura hua bro’: Donald Trump becomes meme fodder as Nobel Peace Prize goes to Venezuelan activist)

Emotional phone call

In a video shared on the official Nobel Prize Instagram handle, Machado was informed of the honour through a phone call from Kristian Berg Harpviken, Director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute.

“Hello? Am I talking to Maria Corina Machado?” Harpviken asked.

“Yes. This is Maria Corina,” she replied.

“My name is Kristian Berg Harpviken. I am the secretary of the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo, and I'm calling to inform you that in a few minutes it shall be announced here at the Nobel Institute that you will be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025,” Harpviken said.

Visibly overwhelmed, Machado responded, “Oh my god. Oh my god. Well, I have no words. Thank you so much, but I hope you understand this is a movement, this is a treatment of a whole society. I am just one person. I certainly do not deserve this.”

Recognition for democratic struggle

Harpviken explained the committee’s decision, stating she was chosen “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

Machado expressed gratitude, saying, “I'm honoured, humbled, and very grateful on behalf of the Venezuelan people. We're not there yet. We're working very hard to achieve it, but I'm sure that we will prevail. This is certainly the biggest recognition to our people.”

Before the call ended, she added softly, “I am speechless. Thank you.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Who is Maria Corina Machado?

Machado, 58, has long been at the forefront of Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement. She began her public life by founding the Atenea Foundation in 1992 to support street children in Caracas. A decade later, she launched Súmate, an organisation that campaigns for free and fair elections.

Elected to the National Assembly in 2010, she was expelled in 2014 under the country’s authoritarian rule. She now leads the Vente Venezuela party and co-founded the Soy Venezuela alliance in 2017 to unite opposition voices.

(Also read: Who is Maria Corina Machado? All on Venezuelan opposition leader who won Nobel Peace Prize 2025 after Trump was snubbed)

Machado was barred from contesting the presidential elections in 2023 but supported opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia instead. Despite facing threats and being forced into hiding, she has remained in Venezuela, which the Nobel Committee described as an inspiration to millions.