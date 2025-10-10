Putin reacts to Nobel committee's decision on not awarding peace prize to Trump: ‘Prestige of the award…’

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday weighed in on the Norwegian committee's decision to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Venezuela's Maria Corina Machado, skipping US President Donald Trump, who had aggressively lobbied for the award. Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin shake hands during a press conference.(REUTERS/File)

Speaking hours after the Nobel peace announcement, Putin said that Trump did a lot for peace, adding "the Middle East is a good example." He was referring to the recent ceasefire between Israel and Gaza, which was agreed on Thursday and came into effect today.

Trump was passed over for the peace prize despite lobbying from his fellow Republicans and several countries, including Russia.

Putin further said there have been several instances when the Nobel Committee has awarded the peace prize to those who did nothing for peace. “The prestige of the prize has largely been lost,” he added.

However, Putin also said, "I don't know whether he's (Trump is) worthy of it or not."

Venezuelan opposition activist María Corina Machado was awarded the prize this year. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it was honoring her “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

The White House also reacted to the announcement, saying “the US President will continue to make peace deals, end wars, and save lives.”

“President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will,” White House Director of Communications wrote on X.