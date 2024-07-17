Donald Trump is a ‘changed man’ after being shot; displayed emotional shift at convention entrance

Donald Trump made a stirring entrance at the convention following a harrowing assassination attempt. The incident, which narrowly missed him, appears to have profoundly impacted the former president, prompting what many are calling a major emotional shift. A Florida lawmaker who keeps close contact with the former President’s inner circle said that Trump is a ‘changed man’ now and that he “believes God has given him another opportunity.” Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump (left) and Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance applaud on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

Donald Trump is a ‘changed man’ after dodging a bullet

“He believes that God spared his life and that he is a – I’m not sure if spiritual is the word or the adjective,” Florida Rep. Maria Salazar told Daily Mail on July 17. On Saturday, the Republican presidential nominee seeking a second term was shot at during his Pennsylvania event. The shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, positioned himself at a nearby manufacturing unit and fired approximately 8 bullets from his AR-style rifle, one of which grazed the former president's ear, causing him to bleed.

The lawmaker mentioned that she had conversations with someone intimately connected to Trump regarding his awakening, a change that has been noticeable to those near him. “ I’m not sure if it’s more contemplative. But I do know that he is a different man,” she said.

Trump displayed apparent changes in his demeanour

A well-known Miami politician who's friends with the GOP's top leaders noticed how Trump really made an impact on the people at the convention. The politician was supposed to make a thud entry with a super-energised aura. However, Salazar pointed out the big changes in how he acted as he made his way through the crowd, showing off a big white bandage on his injured ear. During the benediction, Salazar recounted that Trump “closed his eyes and prayed throughout the entire ceremony.”

“That changes you as a person,” the lawmaker added. “And when you change as a person internally because somehow the powers of heaven have touched you, then you start leading a different life.”

Trump and his campaign mates have urged everyone to stick together after the shooting, and the Republican nominee himself, along with a bunch of people speaking at the convention, have mentioned they've tweaked their talks to go along with this new vibe.