Donald Trump Jr slams reports claiming he plans to run for president in 2028

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of the US President, denied allegations of him running for the top post in 2028 on Friday in an expletive filled message, reported Mediaite. Donald Trump Jr slammed news reports that claim he plans to be the next US President(AP)

His response comes after news organisation Mediaite published a report citing three “high-level” anonymous sources who had claimed that Trump Jr had hoped to run for US President after his father's second term would end.

“Don has been the most politically involved of all the Trump kids and has always kept the lanes open for a presidential run. He is a valued voice for his father, and a real possibility to be a contender in 2028,” a source told Mediaite.

Another source said, “Don Jr. has long been a key voice in influencing cabinet picks, policy, and potential endorsements. He has also consistently been the most active on the campaign trail for the president as well as his endorsed candidates.”

In a statement addressed to the news organisation, Donald Trump Jr slammed them for speculating about his political ambitions.

“I accurately predicted that my buddy JD would be an instant power player in national GOP politics, so your theory is that I worked my ass off to help get him the VP nomination because I want to run for president in 2028?" asked Trump Jr.

He added, “Are you f**king retarded? I’m actually glad you’re printing this bullshit though because at least now the rest of the press corps will see how shitty your ‘sources’ are and how easily you’re played by them. Congrats, moron."

Despite his comments, a source insisted that Trump Jr had the presidential office on his horizon, “One hundred percent he will run, but only for president not VP. He is older and more experienced than JD. In about a year, real conversations will start about him running. At this point, it’s too soon, and he doesn’t want to start a battle with JD, especially since they are friends.”

Donald Trump Jr had a massive online presence, and is popular among the Republican voter base, with 15 million followers across platforms and a highly streamed podcast as well.

While Donald Trump has claimed that he might run for a third term himself, though it is not constitutionally valid to do so, his son holds a good chance to gain the presidency as the senior Trump has not shown any inclination to support vice president JD Vance as a future Republican nominee.

Trump was asked about whether JD Vance would succeed him and said, “No, but he’s very capable. I mean, I don’t think that it, you know, I think you have a lot of very capable people. So far, I think he’s doing a fantastic job. It’s too early, we’re just starting.”