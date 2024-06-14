Donald Trump makes ‘sweet wish’ as he cuts cake, blows out ‘45' and ‘47’ candles during pre-birthday celebrations

Amidst his ongoing legal battles, Donald Trump's colleagues surprised him with a birthday cake as he is all set to turn 78 on 14 June, Friday. The pre-birthday celebrations took place during Trump's visit to the US Capitol on Thursday. The "45" and "47" candles on the cake, according to Representative Mike Lee, were a tribute to mark Trump's first term presidency and his possibility to become the 47th president of the United States.

Trump visited with Republicans on Capitol Hill in order to speak about campaign strategies ahead of the November election, marking his first trip there since the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021. In addition to praising House Speaker Mike Johnson, Trump said he would try to win every state and promised to support Republicans in winning big.

Republicans presented Trump a chocolate cake during the meeting, which took place on the eve of his 78th birthday, Senator Tommy Tuberville informed Newsweek.

The "45" and "47" candles on the cake, according to Representative Mike Lee, were a tribute to mark his first term presidency and his possibility to become the 47th president of the United States. According to Senator Cynthia Lummis, Trump declared he would make a wish for "everyone in this room" before blowing out the candles.

Trump chalks out campaign strategies with Republicans

Rep. Matt Gaetz stressed party cohesion by referring to the House gathering as a "pep rally" for Trump. In an effort to unite Republicans and prevent conflict within the party, Trump offered to assist lawmakers in challenging races by hosting tele townhalls. He admitted that he was supporting few of their opponents.

During the meeting, the former president spoke about a number of divisive topics, including China, border security issue and abortion. Regarding abortion, he conceded that Republicans faces defeats in the past election over the issue and underlined the necessity for "common sense" measures that make exceptions for rape and mother's life.

Ahead of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Trump denounced the host city as "horrible" and "crime-ridden."

Trump will celebrate his birthday in the battleground state of Michigan on Friday. He will address the The People's Convention, which will be conducted by Turning Point USA. The MAGA Conservative Coalition has organised a MAGA Boat Parade on Lake St. Clair on Saturday to mark his birthday.

Trump's birthday and campaign events take place in the midst of his political scandals and legal woes. In addition, he is getting prepared for his New York City hush money trial sentencing.