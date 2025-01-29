Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump signs order cutting federal support for gender transitions under 19

ByHT News Desk
Jan 29, 2025 06:50 AM IST

The order would ensure that gender-affirming care for individuals below 19 would be excluded from coverage under federally-run insurance schemes

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order that called for cutting off all federal support for gender transitions for people under the age of 19, reported news agency AP.

Donald Trump's executive order cuts federal funding for gender transitions for those under 19(AP)
Donald Trump's executive order cuts federal funding for gender transitions for those under 19(AP)

The order states, "It is the policy of the United States that it will not fund, sponsor, promote, assist, or support the so-called 'transition' of a child from one sex to another, and it will rigorously enforce all laws that prohibit or limit these destructive and life-altering procedures,” the order says.

Also Read: US halts issuing gender-neutral 'X' passports under President Donald Trump’s directive

The order also uses harsh words to describe such care, referring to it as “maiming,” “sterilizing” and “mutilation” to describe gender affirming care such as puberty blockers, hormones or at times surgery.

The order would ensure that gender-affirming care for individuals below 19 would be excluded from coverage under federally-run insurance schemes such as TRICare for military families and Medicaid.

Also Read: Donald Trump's executive order to proclaim 'there are only two sexes': Report

Medicaid programs in certain states which cover gender-affirming care would be forced to end the practice. The hospitals and universities that do provide such care would also be targeted as they receive federal funding. Trump's order empowers the Department of Justice to pursue legal action and legislation to challenge the practice.

The executive order has labelled guidance from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health as “junk science" despite major medical groups such as the American Medical Association supporting access to gender affirming care.

Also Read: President Donald Trump signs executive order recognising ‘only two sexes’ in US

“Parents and families should be free to make medical decisions informed by their doctors and the available science without the interference of politics,” an American Academy of Pediatrics spokesperson said, as quoted by AP.

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson also issued a statement, saying that it was “deeply unfair” that politics were being used to deprive young transgender people of healthcare.

“This executive order is a brazen attempt to put politicians in between people and their doctors, preventing them from accessing evidence-based health care supported by every major medical association in the country,” said Robinson.

Trump's other orders on gender

Since Donald Trump began his second term as President, he has worked towards reversing policies protecting transgender people put in place during the Biden administration, in line with his campaign promises.

Merely hours after taking office, Trump issued an order that seeks to define sex as only male or female, not recognizing transgender, nonbinary or intersex people. The order has resulted in the State Department halting issuing passports with an “X” gender markers.

On Monday, he issued an order that would effectively ban transgender people from being part of the US military. The order banned “transgender ideology” and claimed that troops who identify as a gender other than their biological one “conflict with a soldier’s commitment to an honourable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On