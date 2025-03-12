Donald Trump really showed his age when he hopped into the Red Tesla with Elon Musk

Donald Trump is plunging in full with Tesla to demonstrate love for his newest best friend, DOGE ruler Elon Musk. Trump bought one of Musk's Teslas to back the car company, which suffered a blow after Musk's links to the Trump administration, per Associated Press. Elon Musk, chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., left, and US President Donald Trump in a Tesla Model S vehicle on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

On Tuesday afternoon, the POTUS was seen sitting in the driver’s seat of a Red Tesla Model S, costing $94,990, just outside the White House. As he approached the vehicle, Trump expressed admiration for its sleek design, exclaiming, “Oh, it’s beautiful. Wow. That’s, that’s beautiful.”

Upon gently entering the car, Trump clearly did prove his age when he seemed confused by all the technology on display. “This is a different panel,” he observed, adding, “Everything’s computer.”

Musk, who had accompanied Trump in the passenger seat, guided him through the car’s basic controls. Trump inquired about the function of a pedal, asking the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) chief, “Is this the brake?”

The Tesla boss pointed out the brake and accelerator while offering Trump a chance to drive. However, Trump, aware of the Secret Service’s longstanding prohibition on POTUS' driving for security reasons, turned to the media and his security detail before joking, “You don’t want me to drive it, do you?” and again quipping, “Watch Secret Service go crazy.”

“It’s like driving a golf truck that goes really fast,” Musk explained. Stepping out of the car, Trump couldn’t resist taking a swipe at former President Joe Biden. With a smirk, he quipped, “Do you think Biden could get into that car? I don’t.”

Trump plans to buy a ‘brand new Tesla’

Later that day, Trump voiced his admiration for Musk on his Truth Social platform, saying, “The Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for.”

“In any event, I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???”

Notably, Tesla’s stock has experienced a significant decline, losing nearly 48% of its value since Trump took office, although it saw a minor rebound of 4% on Tuesday.