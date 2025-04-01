Donald Trump reveals the top Democrat he would love to run against next time

Donald Trump on Monday, revealed that he would like to run against former Democratic President Barack Obama if he were to attempt a third term in office. Donald Trump revealed which Democrat he would like to run against for a potential third term as US President(REUTERS)

Trump, who was signing an executive order on ticket scalping, was asked several questions about his intentions to run for a third term, after giving a statement earlier this week about seriously considering a method to override the 22nd constitutional amendment which prohibits more than two terms in office.

Trump was asked by a Fox News reporter if he thought that former two-time President Barack Obama could run against him as a Democratic candidate, and said, “I'd love that. That would be a good one. I'd like that.”

Watch: Trump emulates Putin & Xi, eyes historic third term as US President | here’s how it can happen

He added, “I know people are asking me to run and there is a whole story about running for a third term. I don't know. I never looked into it. They do say there's a way you can do it, but I don't know about that. But I have not looked into it."

Can Trump run for a third term?

In a telephonic interview with NBC News on Sunday, Trump stated that he was seriously considering running for a third term and was not joking.

He said, “There are methods with which you could do it.” He also said that it was far too early to talk about a third term, just a few months into his second term in office.

Trump was allegedly responding to a question about a potential loophole in the 22nd constitutional amendment, wherein if he were to run as a vice-presidential candidate, and his running mate were to resign, he would have to assume the role of presidential candidate by default.

The US President had previously mentioned the possibility of a third term as well, asking, “Am I allowed to run again?” during a House Republican retreat in January.

