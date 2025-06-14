Donald Trump said Democrat Senator Alex Padilla 'looked like an illegal,' claims biographer

US President Donald Trump has tried to justify the forced removal of California Senator Alex Padilla from a press conference by federal agents. The Democrat leader was thrown to the ground and handcuffed by officials after he asked Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a question at her press conference in Los Angeles. Noem was in LA amid the protests against raids by immigration officials. According to Michael Wolff, Trump’s biographer, the 47th President tried to justify the incident by saying that Padilla “looked like an illegal,” the Daily Beast reported. US President Donald Trump.(Bloomberg)

What Trump said on Alex Padilla

On the Daily Beast podcast, Michael Wolff claimed that Trump tried to dismiss the incident by saying that Alex Padilla was not famous. Wolff explained Trump’s rationale saying, “This is just his visceral response: Nobody’s ever heard of him. We can take the blame off the ICE agents because they haven’t heard about this guy.”

The biographer added that Trump was a “little unsettled” by Padilla’s forcible removal and is attempting to downplay the situation.

Minnesota shooting: Trump expresses condolences

State Representative Melissa Hortman, State Senator John Hoffman and their partners were shot on Saturday, June 14. Donald Trump expressed his condolences on the matter and said it may have been a “targeted attack,” AFP reported. He also claimed that such violent incidents would not be targeted in the US.

Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark passed away in the shooting, while Hoffman and his wife Yvette have survived and are undergoing treatment. According to ABC News, the lawmakers were targeted at their homes, which were about eight miles away from each other north of Minneapolis. A manhunt is underway to nab the perpetrator.

