Donald Trump says he stopped India-Pakistan fighting and a possible ‘nuclear disaster’

US President Donald Trump on Friday once again claimed credit for halting the conflict between India and Pakistan, saying his intervention prevented what “could have turned into a nuclear disaster.” President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP)

“We stopped India and Pakistan from fighting,” Trump said, adding, “I believe that could have turned into a nuclear disaster, and I want to thank the leaders of India and Pakistan, and I want to thank my people.”

He added that trade was a key consideration behind the diplomatic push: “We say we can’t trade with people who are shooting at each other and potentially using nuclear weapons.”

Calling the leaders of both countries “great,” Trump said they had understood and agreed with his position. “That all stopped, and we’re stopping others from fighting,” he said.

Trump concluded by praising America’s defence capabilities, “Ultimately, we can fight better than anybody. We have the greatest military in the world. We have the greatest leaders in the world.”